Jay Park's AOMG to recruit members for new girl group
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 12:50
-
SHIN MIN-HEE
AOMG is set to recruit members for its first girl group through an audition program, the hip-hop record label said Tuesday.
The audition, titled “To. All Our Messy Girls,” any woman born between 2005 and 2010 who specializes in vocals, rap, dance and even artistry is eligible to enter. Some examples of the artistry field include fine art, video art, fashion and production.
Registration is until Dec. 2, with more information available on AOMG’s social media channels.
The upcoming project is part of AOMG’s rebrand, which the agency announced back in April along with a new slogan, “Make it new.” At the time, AOMG teased the debut of a few new artists, including Sikkoo, a mixed-gender hip-hop trio that released its first album, “Gan,” in April.
Founded by Jay Park, AOMG currently manages artists like Jvcki Wai, Yugyeom and Punchnello and webtoon artist and TV personality Kian84.
