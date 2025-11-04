 Jay Park's AOMG to recruit members for new girl group
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Jay Park's AOMG to recruit members for new girl group

Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 12:50
Teaser image for AOMG's audition program to recruit members for the agency's upcoming girl group [AOMG]

Teaser image for AOMG's audition program to recruit members for the agency's upcoming girl group [AOMG]

 
AOMG is set to recruit members for its first girl group through an audition program, the hip-hop record label said Tuesday.
 
The audition, titled “To. All Our Messy Girls,” any woman born between 2005 and 2010 who specializes in vocals, rap, dance and even artistry is eligible to enter. Some examples of the artistry field include fine art, video art, fashion and production.
 

Related Article

Registration is until Dec. 2, with more information available on AOMG’s social media channels.
 
The upcoming project is part of AOMG’s rebrand, which the agency announced back in April along with a new slogan, “Make it new.” At the time, AOMG teased the debut of a few new artists, including Sikkoo, a mixed-gender hip-hop trio that released its first album, “Gan,” in April.
 
Founded by Jay Park, AOMG currently manages artists like Jvcki Wai, Yugyeom and Punchnello and webtoon artist and TV personality Kian84.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags aomg audition

More in K-pop

Jay Park's AOMG to recruit members for new girl group

'Golden' remains No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100

DAY6's Dowoon donates 100 million won for pediatric patients

BoyNextDoor to release single 'Say Cheese' to celebrate 85th anniversary of 'Tom and Jerry'

Riize to hold special exhibition on upcoming single 'Fame' at Ilmin Museum of Art

Related Stories

GOT7's Yugyeom to release EP 'LOLO' on Monday

Jay Park stepping down from CEO at record labels AOMG, H1GHR Music

Riize, Newjeans, AOMG to open pop-up stores in June

HYBE Labels Japan to air '&Audition' next year

SM Entertainment to hold global auditions in 2025
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)