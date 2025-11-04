K-pop pioneer Lee Soo-man honored with induction into Asian Hall of Fame
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 15:54 Updated: 04 Nov. 2025, 16:55
Lee Soo-man, the key producer of A2O Entertainment and founder of SM Entertainment, was inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame.
The organization honored Lee at a ceremony held Saturday at The Biltmore hotel in Los Angeles, recognizing his role as a pioneer of the global music and entertainment industry.
In her tribute speech, CJ Group Vice Chairwoman Miky Lee introduced Lee as a “cultural pioneer, visionary producer and forever our idol,” saying, “As an artist and producer he had an eye for discovering talent, ear for harmony and heart to believe in their dreams.”
She went on to praise his long-held philosophy of “Culture First, Economy Next,” which he had championed for over three decades while continuously redefining the concept of K-pop — long before Korean culture had become a global force.
Taking the stage, Lee said that the award is “a celebration of what connects us — the imagination, innovation and courage to create beyond borders. I believe that creativity knows no borders. It’s a universal language that connects us all. Music has been my lifelong language: one that can move a heart, unite strangers and bridge cultures.”
He added, “I hope Korea and Asia will become not only the lands of artists, but homes to producers. A place where the world gathers to learn, collaborate and grow together,” outlining his hopes for the future.
The Associated Press lauded Lee’s pragmatic yet unwavering leadership as a key factor in bringing K-pop into the U.S. mainstream, calling his management philosophy “a three-decade quest that often required him to bend but never break his vision.” The report also noted an anecdote about Lee investing $5 million in 2009 to support BoA’s U.S. debut single, “Eat You Up.”
Founded in 2004 by the Robert Chinn Foundation, a nonprofit based in Seattle, the Asian Hall of Fame honors Asian and Asian American figures who have made significant contributions in various fields. This year, alongside Lee, inductees included Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming, Olympic figure skating champion Michelle Kwan, Japanese rock artist Yoshiki, H Mart founder Kwon Il-yeon and Vizio founder William Wang, among others.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HWANG JEE-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)