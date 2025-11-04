Multinational boy band AHOF looks at fleeting youth with 'The Passage' EP
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 17:04
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
Boy band AHOF may not need to go global, as the rookies are already global by nature — as its first four months since debut have proven. Now, with its second EP, the boy band aims to scale things up.
“I’m grateful for our fans across the globe as I met many of them in Japan, China and Vietnam,” said member Daisuke during a press showcase at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Tuesday.
“I want to meet even more fans across the world — perhaps with a world tour.”
AHOF’s second EP, “The Passage,” comes only four months after its debut album, “Who We Are.” The newest album, which was once again produced by BigHit Music singer-songwriter El Capitxn, features five songs: the lead track “Pinocchio,” along with B-sides “Everything is Love (Intro),” “Run at 1.5x Speed,” “Never Lose You,” “The Sleeping Diary (Outro).”
AHOF described the album’s keyword as “rough days of youth.”
“When people think of the word ‘youth,’ they often imagine something beautiful and exciting — but the truth is that it can’t always be pretty, as there will be uncertainties and hardships,” said Woongki.
“'Rough days of youth,’ in that sense, means that we are embracing those challenges of youth as part of discovering our true selves.”
The lead track, “Pinocchio,” is an emotive pop-rock track that took inspiration from the children’s fantasy novel, with its lyrics exploring the growing pains of coming of age.
AHOF is the first boy band launched by F&F Entertainment, established by fashion company F&F. The nine-member group consists of Steven from Australia, Jeongwoo, Woongki, Han and Juwon from Korea, Shuaibo from China, JL from the Philippines, Daisuke from Japan and Chihen from Taiwan.
Chihen, however, has been on a hiatus since September due to health issues and therefore will not participate in this album’s promotions.
“Chihen is currently focusing on recovery to return in good health,” said Jeongwoo. “Even while preparing this album, he supported us a lot with compliments and encouragement to cheer us.”
AHOF had a successful launch in July, selling 360,000 copies of its debut EP in its first week, and earned three wins on weekly music programs. In August, the group held its first fan concert in JL's home country.
“It was my childhood dream come true to perform at such a large venue,” he said, recalling the group’s performance at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila. “I was so grateful to stand there, especially with my bandmates.”
“I was always so thankful for FOHA supporting us wherever we are,” said Steven, referring to AHOF’s official fandom name.
“I want to visit more places,” the leader continued, “but personally, I especially wish to perform at where I grew up — Australia.”
BY SHIN HA-NEE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
