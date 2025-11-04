Riize to hold special exhibition on upcoming single 'Fame' at Ilmin Museum of Art
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 09:58
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band Riize will hold a special exhibition at the Ilmin Museum of Art to give fans a peek into the band's upcoming single "Fame."
The exhibition, titled "Silence: Inside the Fame," will take place from Nov. 16 to 30 at the art museum.
"This exhibition will feature various photographs and media content that visualize the members' inner thoughts, especially because 'Fame' focuses on the story of growth of Riize," the band's agency SM Entertainment said in a press release.
Tickets will go on sale through Melon Ticket, separately for members of Riize's fan club Briize. Details will be unveiled soon, according to the agency.
Riize will release its new single "Fame" on Nov. 24.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)