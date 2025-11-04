 Riize to hold special exhibition on upcoming single 'Fame' at Ilmin Museum of Art
Riize to hold special exhibition on upcoming single 'Fame' at Ilmin Museum of Art

Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 09:58
Poster for ″Silence: Inside the Fame,″ boyb and Riize's exhibition at the Ilmin Museum of Art [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Riize will hold a special exhibition at the Ilmin Museum of Art to give fans a peek into the band's upcoming single "Fame."
 
The exhibition, titled "Silence: Inside the Fame," will take place from Nov. 16 to 30 at the art museum.
 

"This exhibition will feature various photographs and media content that visualize the members' inner thoughts, especially because 'Fame' focuses on the story of growth of Riize," the band's agency SM Entertainment said in a press release.
 
Tickets will go on sale through Melon Ticket, separately for members of Riize's fan club Briize. Details will be unveiled soon, according to the agency.
 
Riize will release its new single "Fame" on Nov. 24. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Riize SM Entertainment exhibition

