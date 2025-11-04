 Documentary 'The Night of the Civil War' on Yoon's martial law attempt to premiere in December
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 12:04
Poster for ″The Night of the Civil War″ [BLUE FILM WORKS]

 
A documentary film based on former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law attempt in 2024 is set to premiere in theaters in December, distributor Blue Film Works said Tuesday.
 
Titled “The Night of the Civil War,” the film dives into the 16 times martial law was declared in the country since Korea’s first President Syngman Rhee took office in 1948.
 

“Each time, the Constitution was shaken, the freedom of the people was suppressed and power was always under the boots of the military,” the distributor said in a press release. “Yet, in every dark moment, citizens rushed to the streets with nothing but their bare hands and bodies, silently holding candles in defiance and anonymity.”
 
The film further aims to “pose important questions that remind viewers of the values of Korean democracy.”
 
The documentary was directed by Kim See-woo and narrated by actor Ahn Nae-sang and Democratic Party Rep. Seo Young-kyo.
 
An exact date of release will be announced later.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
