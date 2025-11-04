 SBS apologizes for subtitle mistake during report on President Lee's meeting with Nvidia chief
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

SBS apologizes for subtitle mistake during report on President Lee's meeting with Nvidia chief

Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 14:30
SBS apologized after mistakenly displaying an unrelated subtitle mentioning ″North Korean prison camps″ during a coverage of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's remarks on AI on Nov. 1, shown in this image. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

SBS apologized after mistakenly displaying an unrelated subtitle mentioning ″North Korean prison camps″ during a coverage of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's remarks on AI on Nov. 1, shown in this image. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
SBS has issued an apology after mistakenly displaying an unrelated subtitle mentioning "North Korean prison camps" during a coverage of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's remarks at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting last week.
 
In a comment posted on its YouTube channel on Tuesday, SBS said, "During our special news coverage of President Lee Jae Myung’s meeting with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, an error occurred in one of the subtitles shown during the recorded footage. We have since removed it."
 

Related Article

The broadcaster explained that the subtitle was mistakenly included by an editor and originated from a previously used template.
 
"We apologize to our viewers," SBS added.
 
On Saturday, SBS aired a special news segment titled "News Special: APEC 2025 Summit," which included coverage of a meeting held the previous day between President Lee and Huang.
 
During their discussion on cooperation in the AI industry, Huang remarked, "Of course, AI is very incredible technology that will transform every industry."
 
However, the subtitle displayed on screen at that moment read, "Sixty-five percent of North Koreans cannot survive without outside aid, and the situation in prison camps is 'literally hell,'" which was unrelated to Huang’s comments.
 
SBS failed to notice the error during the broadcast, but made corrections after netizens pointed out the mistake.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags jensen huang nvidia sbs apology apec summit

More in Television

SBS apologizes for subtitle mistake during report on President Lee's meeting with Nvidia chief

Lee Yi-kyung files criminal complaint in aftermath of AI-generated posts by self-claimed fan

Yeo Jin-goo to join Katusa program for military service

EXO's Doh Kyung-soo taps into dark side for new series 'The Manipulated' with Ji Chang-wook

Yim Si-wan signs with The Black Label

Related Stories

GeForce fans, chimaek and AI investments: Nvidia CEO's first night in Korea — in pictures

Chip off the new block: Nvidia CEO autographs Samsung's latest GDDR7

Nvidia plans to sell tech to speed AI chip communication

Learning from Nvidia’s success (KOR)

Nvidia chief's daughter behind high-profile business meeting at Korean chicken restaurant
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)