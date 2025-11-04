SBS apologizes for subtitle mistake during report on President Lee's meeting with Nvidia chief
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 14:30
SBS has issued an apology after mistakenly displaying an unrelated subtitle mentioning "North Korean prison camps" during a coverage of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's remarks at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting last week.
In a comment posted on its YouTube channel on Tuesday, SBS said, "During our special news coverage of President Lee Jae Myung’s meeting with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, an error occurred in one of the subtitles shown during the recorded footage. We have since removed it."
The broadcaster explained that the subtitle was mistakenly included by an editor and originated from a previously used template.
"We apologize to our viewers," SBS added.
On Saturday, SBS aired a special news segment titled "News Special: APEC 2025 Summit," which included coverage of a meeting held the previous day between President Lee and Huang.
During their discussion on cooperation in the AI industry, Huang remarked, "Of course, AI is very incredible technology that will transform every industry."
However, the subtitle displayed on screen at that moment read, "Sixty-five percent of North Koreans cannot survive without outside aid, and the situation in prison camps is 'literally hell,'" which was unrelated to Huang’s comments.
SBS failed to notice the error during the broadcast, but made corrections after netizens pointed out the mistake.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
