Hegseth says Pentagon will support 'model ally' South Korea's drive for nuclear-powered submarines

Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 18:45
Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, right, and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shake hands as they hold a joint press conference following the 57th Security Consultative Meeting in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth underscored Tuesday in Seoul that the Pentagon will work with relevant agencies to support U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge to help South Korea build nuclear-powered submarines.
 
"We are going to work closely with the Department of State, the Department of Energy to fulfill President Trump's commitment in a deliberate manner," Hegseth said in a joint press conference following annual security talks with Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul.  
 
"The president wants our allies to be strong," Hegseth added. "He wants our allies to have the best capabilities. Because Korea has been a model ally, he's open to opportunities like that to ensure they have the best capabilities in their own defense."
 
Last Wednesday, President Lee Jae Myung asked Trump to allow Seoul to secure fuel for nuclear-powered submarines during their bilateral summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on the margins of an APEC gathering. Trump later said he granted approval for South Korea to build a nuclear-powered submarine at a Philadelphia shipyard.  
 
"Korea has an incredible shipbuilding industry, which we look forward to partner with a lot more, whether it's surface warfare or submarines," Hegseth said. "So there's going to be a great deal to be made, and I think it's going to be mutually beneficial to both countries.  

However, Ahn drew a clear line when asked whether he hoped Seoul would pursue nuclear armament, stressing, "The development of nuclear weapons in South Korea will never happen."
 
He added that South Korea, as a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, "can't possess nuclear weapons by nature," and that "denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is an unwavering promise."
 
Ahn and Hegseth held the joint press conference after co-chairing the 57th Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) earlier Tuesday at the Defense Ministry. The SCM meeting, the first of its kind in a year, was an opportunity for Seoul and Washington to comprehensively discuss security issues, including the transfer of wartime operational control (Opcon) from Washington to Seoul, an increase in South Korea's defense budget and an expanded role for the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).  
 
The Lee administration is aiming to complete the transfer of Opcon within its five-year term.
 
Washington, in turn, has been keen to expand the role of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea to be more flexible, especially as China grows more assertive in the South China Sea and around Taiwan.
 
Asked by a reporter on Tuesday whether USFK would be deployed in a contingency in the Taiwan Strait, Hegseth said, "There's no doubt that flexibility for regional contingency is something we would take a look at."  
 
However, he underscored that Washington is focused "on standing by our allies here" and ensuring that North Korea does not threaten the South, pledging to "extend nuclear deterrence as we have before."  
 
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, center right, and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, center left, hold the 57th Security Consultative Meeting in central Seoul on Nov. 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Hegseth also noted that he and Ahn "discussed practical steps that we can take to modernize the alliance," noting he was "greatly encouraged" by Seoul's commitment to increase its defense spending and to make greater investments in its military capabilities, including in critical missile defense and space capabilities.  
 
"We agreed that these investments would accelerate the ROK's ability to lead its conventional deterrence and defense against North Korea," Hegseth said.  
 
He added that the two sides also discussed strengthening readiness by energizing defense industrial cooperation.
 
"For the first time in history, we agreed to demonstrate the ability to maintain and repair U.S. warships here in Korea, and doing this will harness this country's world-class shipbuilding capabilities," Hegseth said.  
 
"Maintaining warships in theater will also ensure our most lethal capability to remain ready to respond to any crisis," he said, adding that they plan to expand cooperation to maintain ground equipment in Korea as well.  
 
Seoul has proposed its “MASGA,” or the “Make American Shipbuilding Great Again,” initiative, a Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation model that is a part of a larger investment package in a trade deal being finalized by the two sides.  
 
President Lee Jae Myung, right, shakes hands with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

A senior Defense Ministry official reported to President Lee in a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that South Korea should be able to deploy its first domestically built nuclear-powered submarine in the mid-to-late 2030s.  
 
The Defense Ministry reported that Seoul and Washington have made progress on the fuel supply issue, which, if secured, could enable South Korea to launch its submarine as early as within a decade.  
 
Later Tuesday afternoon, Hegseth paid a courtesy call on President Lee at the Yongsan presidential office in central Seoul, adjacent to the Defense Ministry.  
 
On Monday, Ahn and Hegseth paid a joint visit to the Joint Security Area (JSA) at the inter-Korean border in Paju, Gyeonggi, the first such trip by the two countries' defense chiefs in eight years.  
 
North Korea fired about 10 artillery rounds from a multiple rocket launcher on Monday, ahead of the defense chiefs' joint trip to the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ), the South's military confirmed Tuesday.

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
