 U.S. defense minister backs Korea's pursuit of nuclear-powered subs
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 14:31
Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, right, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shake hands during the 57th Security Consultative Meeting held at the Ministry of National Defense in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 4. [NEWS1]

Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, right, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shake hands during the 57th Security Consultative Meeting held at the Ministry of National Defense in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 4. [NEWS1]

 
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth expressed full support for Korea’s pursuit of nuclear-powered submarines during a joint press conference on Tuesday.
 
Speaking after the 57th Security Consultative Meeting held at the Ministry of National Defense in Yongsan District, central Seoul, Hegseth confirmed that the initiative had received approval from U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that U.S. military authorities would do their best to actively support the effort.
 

He noted that several U.S. government agencies — including the Department of State and Department of Energy — would be involved in discussions surrounding nuclear-powered submarines, and that Washington would continue to maintain close coordination with Seoul.
 
Hegseth said that Trump wanted U.S. allies to strengthen their capabilities and viewed Korea as a model in that regard, adding that Trump had welcomed and approved Seoul's efforts to enhance its defense posture.
 
While declining to elaborate on the specific approval process, Hegseth said he was confident that both countries would move forward in good faith and that the discussions would lead to a positive outcome.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
