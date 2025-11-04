Vice defense minister to host conference on defense, arms cooperation in Canada

Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee will visit Canada this week to host a conference aimed at strengthening defense and arms industry cooperation between the two countries, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.The conference, set for Thursday in Ottawa, will bring together senior government officials and key military and industry officials from both sides, according to the ministry.This year's event marks the second of its kind since the inaugural meeting in November 2024.During his three-day trip starting Tuesday, Lee plans to pay a courtesy call on Canada's defense minister and hold talks with his counterpart, Deputy Minister Stefanie Beck, to explore ways to bolster defense and arms industry ties.Lee will also visit the National War Memorial in Ottawa to pay tribute to Canadian veterans who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War, the ministry said.Yonhap