Myongji U provides free checkups for international students, staff
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 18:22
-
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
- [email protected]
Myongji University conducted free medical checkups for its international students on Sunday at the university’s Yongin campus, Gyeonggi.
The event was part of the university’s annual medical checkup initiative aimed at improving health care support for international students.
This year’s checkups were supported by the nongovernmental organization World Human Bridge and volunteers from Manna Church’s medical mission team, with additional cooperation from the university’s international student support team and the university’s faculty prayer meeting.
According to the university, around 100 participants, including postdoctoral researchers, foreign faculty, staff members, their families and international students, all received medical services during the event.
The university offered a range of professional medical examinations, including blood tests, ultrasonography, chest X-rays, electrocardiograms and dental checkups.
The results of the medical examinations will be individually explained to each participant during a briefing session at the Cheongam Global Center on the university’s Yongin campus. A specialist in internal medicine will attend the session to go over test results and provide personalized health management guidance for the students.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)