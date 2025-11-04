QS Higher Ed Summit kicks off as Seoul named No. 1 student city globally
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 16:47
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
Facilitating academic partnerships in the Asia Pacific is becoming increasingly important as the region emerges as a vibrant international student hub, with the QS Higher Ed Summit: Asia Pacific 2025 taking place in Seoul to help universities come together.
“Over the past two decades, we have witnessed profound shifts in global higher education across the Asia Pacific,” said Ben Sowter, Senior Vice President at Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), at the start of the higher education summit. “Visionary investments, forward looking policies and unwavering belief in education can fuel remarkable progress.”
“Here in Seoul, we not only stand in the No. 1 best student city, but we are at the heart of one of the world's most dynamic hubs of innovation, technology and trade. Challenges remain in higher education globally, but through commitment for inclusive and purpose-driven partnerships we can turn those challenges into opportunities that can ensure higher education continues to drive positive global impact.”
QS is holding this year's QS Higher Ed Summit: Asia Pacific 2025 at Korea University's campus in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, from Tuesday through Thursday.
The conference is based around the theme of “Advancing Generational Potential: Skills and Partnerships in the Asia Pacific,” and has brought over 1,500 higher education officials and industry leaders to town to take part in the three-day conference.
“I've been repeatedly saying that there is not a single country in this world, no mater however powerful or resourceful one may be, that can do it alone,” said Ban Ki-moon, eighth secretary general of the United Nations. “The answers lie in active collaboration across boarders, generations and disciplines and more importantly, in quality education.”
Ban also stressed that universities should teach students about critical thinking, empathy and ethical judgment.
But one of the things he continuously stressed is how universities should teach students to be global citizens.
“Our task is to empower students as global citizens that can collaborate, innovate and act responsibly on a global scale,” added Ban.
Kim Dong-one, president of Korea University, the host, also underscored the importance of preparing students to think and lead on a global scale.
“Advancing potential, skills and partnerships in the Asia Pacific is both timely and vital,” said Kim Dong-one, president of Korea University. “Rapid technological change is transforming how we live, learn and connect, and we must empower future generations by fostering creativity and ethical leadership that transcends boarders.”
Time is ripe for universities in the Asia Pacific to pursue global education, with many countries in the region seeing an active inflow and outflow of international students.
“South Korea, and indeed Asia Pacific, is looking to support international student flows,” said Patrick Brothers, executive director at QS. “Many students that make up for the rising international student flow from the 1950s to today study in the United States and United Kingdom, and will continue to do so.”
“However, there are students from more than 100 countries that are studying at Korea University, and Seoul has been named the best student city. These are things that remind us that east-to-east flows will also accelerate in the years ahead.”
QS forecasts regions such as the United Kingdom, Korea, China, Japan, Malaysia and Australia will continue to attract more international students through 2030. While the United States used to be a popular destination, growth is expected to stall amid tighter international student visa regulations.
Many Asia Pacific universities are featured in QS World University Rankings, offering guidance for international students when choosing their study abroad destination.
Universities in Asia Pacific make up 22 percent of the top 100 institutions in the 2026 QS World University Rankings, and 30 percent when looking at the top 500. Of all ranked institutions, Asia Pacific comprises 37 percent.
With the conference calling for partnerships between Asia Pacific universities, over 80 universities were exhibiting to promote themselves and meet others in the field.
That total includes thirteen universities from Korea, such as Jeonbuk National University, Sungkyunkwan University and Kyung Hee University, which set up booths for meeting education officials.
Universities from abroad such as King Saud University were also interested in partnerships with Korean universities, expanding on its current AI partnership with KAIST and another in climate technology with Pusan National University. In addition, China, India and Egypt also had pavilions set up in the conference, inviting university officials to meet the countries' schools.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)