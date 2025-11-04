 China extends 'deep condolences' over death of North Korea's former ceremonial head of state
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

China extends 'deep condolences' over death of North Korea's former ceremonial head of state

Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 17:04
Kim Yong-nam, head of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea, speaks with the Associated Press at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, North Korea, Oct. 4, 2013. [AP/YONHAP]

Kim Yong-nam, head of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea, speaks with the Associated Press at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, North Korea, Oct. 4, 2013. [AP/YONHAP]

 
China on Tuesday extended "deep condolences" over the death of North Korea's former nominal head of state, Kim Yong-nam.
 
Kim Yong-nam was an old friend of China who "made significant contributions to the development of traditional friendly and cooperative relations between China and North Korea," said foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, during a regular press conference.
 

Related Article

Kim Yong-nam, the former chairman of the Presidium of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly and a long-time diplomat who served all three of the country's leaders, died on Monday at the age of 97, state media KCNA said.

Reuters
tags china north korea

More in North Korea

China extends 'deep condolences' over death of North Korea's former ceremonial head of state

Self-declared 'world's smartest man' applies for U.S. asylum from 'pro-North Korean' government

North Korea's new general hospital in Pyongyang opens 5 yrs after construction began

North Korea fires multiple artillery rockets coinciding with Hegseth's visit to JSA

U.S. seeks UN sanctions on ships found exporting North Korean resources to China

Related Stories

North Korean vice foreign minister reaffirms 'consistent' stance on deepening ties with China

China's Li to visit North Korea to attend key ruling party anniversary

North Korea's FM vows to bolster diplomatic exchanges, cooperation with China

Chinese officials managing Korean War memorial facility return to North Korea after 5 years

China's top legislator Zhao meets senior North Korean politician to strengthen bilateral ties
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)