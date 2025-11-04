PPP decides to boycott Lee's budget speech

The People Power Party (PPP) boycotted President Lee Jae Myung's budget speech on Tuesday in protest of a special counsel team's decision to seek an arrest warrant for one of its lawmakers involved in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law bid.On Monday, the special counsel team investigating various allegations surrounding Yoon's martial law attempt in December filed for the arrest of PPP Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, prompting the PPP to condemn the move as a "vicious political retaliation."The PPP boycotted the budget speech and instead staged a rally at the National Assembly in protest of the warrant.Choo is accused of obstructing other PPP lawmakers from taking part in a parliamentary vote to lift the martial law decree by changing the venue of an emergency general meeting of PPP lawmakers three times.The special counsel team suspects the then floor leader repeatedly changed the venue at Yoon's request.Lee delivered the speech at the National Assembly to outline the government's spending for next year, during which he asked for bipartisan cooperation for its passage.Yonhap