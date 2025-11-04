이태원 참사 3주기, 계속되는 외국인 희생자 유가족의 눈물
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 13:13
For bereaved families, painful questions remain three years after deadly Itaewon crowd crush
이태원 참사 3주기, 계속되는 외국인 희생자 유가족의 눈물
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Three years on, the pain from the deadly crowd crush in Itaewon, central Seoul, still runs deep — particularly among those who lost their beloved family members in the tragedy.
crowd crush: 군중 압사 사고
run deep: 깊게 남다, 오래 지속되다
3년이 지났지만 이태원 참사에서 사랑하는 가족을 잃은 유가족의 아픔은 여전히 깊다.
“My son was a young man full of energy and dreams,” said the father of French victim Guenego Limamou during a press conference with families of foreign victims in central Seoul on Tuesday.
“제 아들은 활력과 꿈이 넘치는 청년이었습니다.” 프랑스인 희생자 게네고 리마무의 아버지가 화요일(10월 28일) 서울 시내에서 열린 외국인 희생자 유가족 기자회견에서 말했다.
According to the father, his son had loved Korean culture and the country's energy — so much so that he decided to revisit Seoul.
리마무의 아버지에 따르면 아들은 한국 문화와 활기찬 분위기를 매우 좋아해 다시 서울을 찾기로 했다고 한다.
“My son’s trip to Korea was supposed to be a time of inspiration and a precious opportunity in his life,” he said, holding the hand of his daughter, who had come with him for the commemoration. As he spoke, she quietly wiped away her tears.
inspiration: 영감, 자극
commemoration: 추모 행사, 기념식
wipe away: 닦다, 없애다
그는 “한국 여행은 아들에게 영감을 주는, 인생의 소중한 기회가 될 예정이었다”고 말했다. 아버지는 추모 행사에 함께 온 딸의 손을 잡았고, 딸은 조용히 눈물을 닦았다.
The crowd crush — which killed 159 people, including 26 foreign nationals from 14 countries — occurred on Oct. 29, 2022, during the first Halloween celebrations after most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. For the first time since the tragedy, the Lee Jae Myung government officially invited families of foreign victims to take part in the commemoration ceremonies. Family members of 21 victims from 12 countries arrived on Friday to attend events through Wednesday.
foreign national: 외국인
lift restrictions: 제한을 해제하다
take part in: 참여하다, 참가하다
14개국에서 온 외국인 26명을 포함해 159명이 숨진 이 참사는 2022년 10월 29일, 대부분의 코로나19 방역 조치가 해제된 뒤 처음 맞은 핼러윈 축제 기간에 발생했다. 이재명 정부는 처음으로 외국인 희생자 유가족을 공식 초청해 추모 행사에 함께하도록 했다. 12개국에서 온 희생자 유가족 21명이 금요일 입국해 수요일까지 이어지는 추모 행사에 참석한다.
“Was there enough police in this nightmare?” asked the father of Norwegian victim Stine Evensen, his voice trembling with grief. Families of foreign victims said they are still seeking answers about what happened that night and why preventive measures weren’t taken.
tremble: 떨다
grief: 슬픔, 비통함
“이 악몽이 일어났을 때 경찰은 충분히 배치됐었습니까?” 노르웨이인 희생자 스티네 에벤센의 아버지는 슬픔에 떨리는 목소리로 물었다. 그는 외국인 희생자 유가족들은 그날 밤 무슨 일이 있었고 왜 예방 조치가 이뤄지지 않았는지 여전히 답을 찾고 있다고 말했다.
“Why didn’t they make the road one-way if they knew people were entering from both directions?” asked the mother of Australian victim Grace Rached, adding that “even minimal measures” could have saved lives.
one-way: 일방통행
minimal measures: 기본적인 조치
호주인 희생자 그레이스 라쉐드의 어머니는 “사람들이 양쪽 방향에서 들어오고 있다는 사실을 알면서도 왜 도로를 일방통행으로 만들지 않았나”고 물었다. 이어 기본적인 조치가 있었다면 목숨을 살릴 수 있었을 것이라고 덧붙였다.
Some also questioned how the bodies of their children were treated after the tragedy, particularly the process of embalming before repatriation.
embalming: 시신 방부 처리
repatriation: 송환
cargo: 화물
일부 유가족은 참사 후 자녀의 시신이 어떻게 처리됐는지, 특히 송환 전 방부 처리 과정에 대한 의문을 제기했다.
“All we heard was that the funeral company requested embalming because the body had to be flown like cargo,” said Stine’s mother. “We didn’t learn about this until after her body arrived in Norway.”
스티네의 어머니는 “우리가 들은 것은 장례 업체에서 시신을 화물처럼 항공 운송해야 해 방부 처리를 요청했다는 이야기뿐”이라고 말했다. 그는 “딸의 시신이 노르웨이에 도착할 때까지 이 사실을 알지 못했다”고 호소했다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY CHO JUNG-WOO
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
