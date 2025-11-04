Beware of fake Hwangnam-ppang, Gyeongju bakery warns after pastry's popularity soars

Drowned student was not bullied by older schoolmate, police say

Head of Unification Church temporarily freed from South Korean jail

President announces $506 billion budget for 2026 with focus on 'AI era'

Woman arrested for allegedly abandoning newborn in front of child care institution in Daejeon

Related Stories

China's Xi may visit during next year's APEC summit, says South Korea's envoy to Beijing

'Friends of steel': Xi and Putin pledge to stand together against U.S.

The state controlling the market (KOR)

The state controlling the market

China's Xi to visit Shanghai in show of strength amid trade war