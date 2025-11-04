 Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee files for bail amid bribery trial
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 08:52
Kim Keon Hee, wife of impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol, attends her first trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 24. She has been indicted and detained on charges including stock manipulation involving Deutsche Motors, political interference, and taking bribes connected to the Unification Church. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee requested to be released on bail, citing health concerns, according to legal sources Monday.
 
The application was filed earlier in the day with the Seoul Central District Court.
 

A date for the bail hearing has not yet been set.
 
Kim has been in custody since mid-August and is on trial for charges against her for corruption, meddling in candidate nominations for elections and stock manipulation.
 
A special counsel team has been widening its investigation into the former first lady, the wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yonhap
tags kim keon hee yoon suk yeol prison bail

