Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee files for bail amid bribery trial

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee requested to be released on bail, citing health concerns, according to legal sources Monday.The application was filed earlier in the day with the Seoul Central District Court.A date for the bail hearing has not yet been set.Kim has been in custody since mid-August and is on trial for charges against her for corruption, meddling in candidate nominations for elections and stock manipulation.A special counsel team has been widening its investigation into the former first lady, the wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol.Yonhap