 Foreigners charged for performing unlicensed dental treatments in Jeju
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 19:40
A Chinese woman illegally performs dental procedures in Jeju. [JEJU PROVICINAL POLICE ]

Two foreign women are facing charges for performing unlicensed dental treatments in Jeju on undocumented people from the same country and immigrants who came to Korea through marriage. 
 
The Jeju District Court held the first hearing for the two women who prosecutors indicted on charges of violating the Special Act on the Control of Health-Related Crimes, according to reports from News 1. Both appeared in custody.
 

The women allegedly carried out illegal dental procedures between May and September at a multiunit housing complex in Jeju City. Their clients reportedly included foreign nationals in Korea illegally and those who immigrated through marriage.
 
They used the messaging app WeChat to advertise “dental treatment at cheap prices” to foreign nationals struggling to access legal dental care in Korea. Prosecutors say they charged an average of 8,000 yuan ($1,100) per patient for services such as dental laminate veneers.
 
One woman reportedly treated 26 people and the other treated 27, earning about 9.4 million won ($6,500) in total. Some of the patients reportedly required additional treatment due to complications from the procedures.
 
The pair allegedly imported around 400 pieces of dental equipment and 27 types of cosmetic dental devices from China. They wore white coats and performed procedures while presenting themselves as licensed professionals.
 
“We are reflecting on our actions,” they said during the hearing.
 
Prosecutors requested that police further investigate the younger woman on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in injury. The next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
