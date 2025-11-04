 Head of Unification Church temporarily freed from South Korean jail
Head of Unification Church temporarily freed from South Korean jail

Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 18:56
Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, leaves the Seoul Central District Court on Sept. 22 after attending a hearing to review her arrest warrant. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Han Hak-ja, the leader of the Unification Church, has been temporarily released from a South Korean jail after a court ruling, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.
 
Han has been accused of directing the church to bribe former first lady Kim Keon Hee for favors for the church's business interests. She has denied the allegations, calling them “false information.” 

