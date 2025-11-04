Japanese media scrutinizes DUI leniency in Korea in wake of tourist's death
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 20:34
A suspected drunk driving incident in Seoul on Saturday that resulted in the death of a Japanese tourist and injury to her daughter has spurred coverage in Japan on Korea's high numbers of such offenses and the leniency shown by the justice system.
On Sunday, a man was arrested by police for allegedly striking two Japanese tourists while driving under the influence. The Hyewha Police Precinct requested an arrest warrant on Monday. The suspect, who is suspected of driving while intoxicated, hit the pair as they were crossing a crosswalk near Heunginjimun Intersection by Dongdaemun Station in Jongno District, central Seoul, around 10 p.m. on Sunday.
The mother was found unresponsive and later died at a hospital, while her daughter sustained a leg injury and is receiving treatment.
Police said the suspect’s blood alcohol level exceeded the legal limit for license cancellation of 0.08 percent. He reportedly told investigators he had drunk three bottles of soju at a restaurant before driving.
The victims, a mother and daughter from Osaka, were visiting Seoul for a three-day trip. They had just finished shopping at Dongdaemun Design Plaza and were heading toward the Naksan Fortress Trail when the accident occurred. Local reports said the trip had been planned by the daughter as a gift for her mother.
Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi gave extensive coverage to the case, emphasizing that Korea’s penalties for drunk driving are relatively lenient.
“An intoxicated driver struck and killed a Japanese tourist in one of Seoul’s most popular sightseeing areas,” the broadcaster reported Tuesday, noting that the location — lined with late-night shopping malls and markets — is a well-known destination for Japanese visitors.
The report continued, “The number of drunk driving cases in Korea exceeds 130,000 per year — six times higher than in Japan. Considering that Korea’s population is roughly half that of Japan’s, the gap is even larger.” It added that “over the past five years, there have been more than 70,000 drunk driving accidents in Korea.”
TV Asahi also noted that Korean police regularly release footage of DUI crackdowns to raise public awareness, “but such accidents continue to occur.” The broadcast included interviews with Seoul residents who said the country’s “lenient laws lead to high recidivism” and that “many people still think short-distance drunk driving is acceptable.”
“The tragedy in the heart of Seoul,” the report concluded, “serves as a stark reminder to both Korea and Japan of the ongoing dangers of drunk driving.”
BY JANG GU-SEUL
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
