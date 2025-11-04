Man found dead in tent attached to car roof in Gapyeong

Former PPP leader 'devasted' by testimony claiming Yoon wanted to 'shoot him dead'

Korea experiences significant rise in influenza cases this flu season

Korean authorities arrest five members of Cambodian romance scam ring in Vietnam

Related Stories

Around 1,000 to 2,000 Koreans believed to be involved in scam operations in Cambodia: NIS

Police investigate rising cases of missing individuals linked to Cambodia trips

More than 80 Koreans in Cambodia still unaccounted for, say officials

Young Koreans knowingly join scams in Cambodia despite risks and legal consequences

Repatriated suspects from Cambodia coordinated false statements, personal info per ringleader instructions