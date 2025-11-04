 Labor ministry expands investigation to all London Bagel Museum branches and affiliates
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 15:14
Visitors line up at a London Bagel Museum store in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 30. [NEWS1]

The Ministry of Employment and Labor has expanded its labor inspection of the bakery chain London Bagel Museum to cover all of its branches and affiliated companies after allegations emerged that an employee died from overwork.
 
The Labor Ministry said on Tuesday it will conduct labor inspections at 18 workplaces, including the headquarters of the chain's operating company LBM Co., seven cafe branches, three factories and additional outlets operated under its affiliated brands — one Artist Bakery, four Layered locations and two Highwest stores.
 

Related Article

Authorities began an initial inspection last Wednesday at company headquarters as well as the Incheon branch, where the alleged overwork case first came to light. 
 
After conducting employee surveys and interviews, officials said they found signs of possible labor law violations and decided to widen the probe. 
 
Additional labor inspectors from regional offices have been assigned to strengthen the investigation.
 
Members of the Green Party chant slogans during a party rally outside the London Bagel Museum’s branch in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 3, calling attention to the death of a bakery employee. [YONHAP]

The inspection will look into compliance with the Labor Standards Act, focusing on working hours, holiday and leave provisions and possible unpaid wages. 
 
The ministry will also examine whether the company violated the Occupational Safety and Health Act, as 63 industrial accident claims over the bakery's practices were filed and approved over the past three years.
 
“Through this inspection, we will clearly determine the facts behind the allegations and hold the company fully accountable for any confirmed violations,” Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon said. “We will root out harmful workplace practices disguised as corporate innovation.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
