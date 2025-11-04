Man found dead in tent attached to car roof in Gapyeong
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 08:59
A man in his 50s was found dead inside a tent mounted on top of a car in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi.
According to police reports on Tuesday, the man was discovered around 9:43 a.m. on Monday in a rooftop tent attached to his vehicle in Mail-ri, Jojong-myeon, Gapyeong County.
Inside the tent, police found a portable camping heater that used butane gas.
Authorities suspect that the man died of carbon monoxide poisoning and are investigating the exact circumstances of his death.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG
