 Man found dead in tent attached to car roof in Gapyeong
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 08:59
A Korean police logo [JOONGANG ILBO]

A man in his 50s was found dead inside a tent mounted on top of a car in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi.
 
According to police reports on Tuesday, the man was discovered around 9:43 a.m. on Monday in a rooftop tent attached to his vehicle in Mail-ri, Jojong-myeon, Gapyeong County.
 

Inside the tent, police found a portable camping heater that used butane gas.
 
Authorities suspect that the man died of carbon monoxide poisoning and are investigating the exact circumstances of his death.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
