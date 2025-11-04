 Seongnam man arrested for allegedly poisoning wife's food
Seongnam man arrested for allegedly poisoning wife's food

Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 09:16
A logo of police [YONHAP]

 
A man in his 40s was arrested in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, for allegedly mixing cleaning solution into his wife's food because "she drank too much."
 
The Bundang Police Station announced Tuesday that the man is being investigated on charges of attempted aggravated assault.
 

Officers were dispatched to a home in Baekhyeon-dong, Bundang District, around 11:35 p.m. on Monday night after the man’s wife reported that “my husband seems to have put something in the food.”
 
The man told police he committed the act “because my wife often drinks alcohol in front of our children,” admitting that he had secretly added tile cleaner to a pot of stew.
 
His wife experienced vomiting after eating the stew but did not suffer any serious health problems. She told police that she had noticed a strange taste in home-cooked food several times before, and suspected her husband may have done the same thing in the past.
 
Police plan to request an arrest warrant and continue investigating whether there were any previous similar incidents.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
