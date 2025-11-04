Seongnam man arrested for allegedly poisoning wife's food

Man found dead in tent attached to car roof in Gapyeong

Former PPP leader 'devasted' by testimony claiming Yoon wanted to 'shoot him dead'

Korea experiences significant rise in influenza cases this flu season

Korean authorities arrest five members of Cambodian romance scam ring in Vietnam

Man who allegedly drove car into sea, killing family, says financial hardship behind act

School parents fret as popular stars hoist glasses online

Police detain man on suspicion of murdering his two teenage sons, assisting wife's suicide

Man sentenced to 25 years for long-term sexual abuse of daughter, granddaughter

Man suspected of killing family said he did so over fear suicide would transfer debt to them