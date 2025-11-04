 Special counsel summons Yoon for questioning on Saturday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Special counsel summons Yoon for questioning on Saturday

Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 17:04
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol takes his seat at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, on Sept. 26 for his trial. [NEWS1]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol takes his seat at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, on Sept. 26 for his trial. [NEWS1]

 
A special counsel team said Tuesday it has summoned former President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning this weekend over his alleged interference in a military probe into the 2023 death of a young Marine.
 
Special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon's team sent the notice to Yoon on Monday, ordering him to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. Saturday, assistant special counsel Choung Min-young said during a press briefing.
 

Related Article

 
Yoon, who is in custody over his failed bid to impose martial law in December, is separately accused of abusing his power and aiding a criminal's flight in connection with the Marine's case.
 
Investigators suspect he ordered the presidential office and the Defense Ministry to reverse the initial findings of a military probe into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun in order to relieve a then Marine commander of responsibility.
 
The former president is also suspected of helping former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup evade responsibility by appointing him ambassador to Australia in March 2024.
 
The special counsel team previously demanded his appearance on Oct. 23, but the former president did not comply, citing the trial schedules of his lawyers.
 
"I understand that his lawyers are not of the position that he will not appear at all," Choung said of the likelihood of Yoon's appearance. "We expect him to appear on the eighth."
 
The late Marine died in July 2023 after being swept away in a swollen stream during a search mission for victims of heavy rains, without wearing proper safety equipment, such as a life vest.

Yonhap
tags yoon suk yeol counsel

More in Social Affairs

Musical actor Kim Jun-young to withdraw from shows over alleged adult entertainment venue visit

South Gyeongsang principal investigated for sexually harassing new teacher

Special counsel summons Yoon for questioning on Saturday

Self-declared 'world's smartest man' applies for U.S. asylum from 'pro-North Korean' government

45 students rejected from top universities due to bullying records

Related Stories

Court allows live broadcasting of Yoon Suk Yeol's first trial

Ex-President Yoon sits for first questioning by Dec. 3 special counsel team

Yoon Suk Yeol responds to special counsel questioning regarding insurrection charges

Special counsel probing Dec. 3 questions former defense intelligence chief for first time

Special counsel investigating Kim Keon Hee to summon her, Yoon Suk Yeol
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)