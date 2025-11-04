Three seriously injured in knife attack at redevelopment office
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 12:44
A person carried out a knife attack at a redevelopment association office in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, at around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, injuring three people.
Three people — a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his '70s — suffered serious injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital, according to fire authorities. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Police arrested the suspect at the scene and are investigating the motive and circumstances of the attack.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)