Total chaos again

President Lee Jae Myung delivered his first budget speech at the National Assembly, but lawmakers from the People Power Party (PPP) boycotted the session. Dressed in black and holding placards, they protested the special counsel’s request for an arrest warrant for former floor leader Choo Kyung-ho, calling it political retaliation. PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok declared “this is war,” demanding that it be Lee’s last budget address. With a record 728 trillion won ($506 billion) budget and rising national debt, critics say political confrontation is overshadowing urgent fiscal deliberations. [PARK YONG-SEOK]