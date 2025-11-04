In politics, you win when the other side falls

President Lee Jae Myung has wrapped up the APEC diplomacy week he personally directed. Inside the Democratic Party (DP), praise poured in — “Lee Jae Myung leads the economy, diplomacy and security,” “diplomatic genius Lee Jae Myung.” The flattery was blatant and uncomfortable to watch, yet it is difficult to deny that results were produced. The highlights were Korea’s surprise request for nuclear-powered submarine fuel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s approval to move forward with construction, the conclusion of Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations and steady groundwork in relations with China and Japan.But the real scene-stealer was elsewhere: a fried chicken and beer gathering between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung. The trio, whose combined personal wealth is reported to reach 225 trillion won ($157.3 billion), shared a 20,000 won plate of chicken and soju mixed with beer.The sight was so unexpected that some joked it looked like an AI-generated video. Viewers were struck by Huang’s overwhelming charisma and the relaxed, unpretentious demeanor of the two Korean conglomerate leaders. One comment that went viral said, “It was so heartwarming I wanted to wish them riches, but they’re already unbelievably rich.” Under a video of Lee deboning chicken, another wrote, “Anyone who eats carelessly should reflect. This should be required viewing for children.” The fried chicken brand quickly sold out in many neighborhoods, and the so-called Jensen Huang set menu is now popular.Some observers say the moment felt even more liberating when compared with the previous administration under President Yoon Suk Yeol, which was frequently accused of staging corporate participation. During Yoon’s trips abroad, stories spread of business leaders being pressured to attend late-night drinking sessions hosted by the president. The most notorious case was in December 2023, when, just a week after Korea failed to secure the World Expo bid, Yoon appeared in Busan’s Kkangtong Market eating(spicy rice cakes) with corporate heads. Critics said the tycoons were used as background props to soothe public disappointment. Moderates and business-friendly conservatives, who had long supported the People Power Party, began to turn away. The political fallout contributed to the party’s historic defeat in the following general election.More recently, a special counsel investigation confirmed that former first lady Kim Keon Hee sat on the royal throne in Gyeongbok Palace’s Geunjeongjeon, further explaining why such controversies, including the forced tteokbokki photo-op, were possible. On social media, photos contrasting the stiff, uneasy expressions of business leaders during the previous administration with their seemingly brighter faces under the current one are widely shared. Whether they are truly happier is unknown, but public sentiment after witnessing the “Kkanbu chicken meeting” leans that way. President Lee is also benefiting politically, especially with Nvidia’s pledge to supply 260,000 GPUs to Korea, giving momentum to his AI initiative.But the APEC week, infused with Jensen Huang’s star power, has ended. Politics now returns to domestic concerns. A president who soared through diplomacy and AI must now confront the burdens of governing at home. Voters judge domestic affairs far more strictly. The National Assembly audit ended under criticism as the “Choi Min-hee, Choo Mi-ae and Kim Hyun-ji hearings.” The DP's rapid legislative push, packaged as “judicial reform” and “stabilizing state affairs,” is raising concerns. Real estate policy backlash and property scandals involving high-ranking officials are heavy liabilities. If mishandled, public opinion could shift abruptly.During the presidential campaign in May, Lee quoted former President Kim Young-sam while visiting South Gyeongsang: “Politics isn’t about doing well. If we stay still, the other side will fall. Then we win.” It may be true. And it could happen to anyone. In politics, opportunity and crisis are always separated by a thin line.