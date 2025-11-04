Korea’s future at risk as STEM talent leaves the country

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The outflow of science and engineering talent is not new. Top Korean professors are moving to universities overseas, and even retired faculty are being recruited by institutions in China and elsewhere. Many students who leave for graduate studies abroad do not return. Statistics show that roughly 10,000 Korean STEM master’s and doctoral degree holders leave the country each year — a clear sign of a growing “exit from Korea.”The concern now is that this trend is accelerating. According to a report released by the Bank of Korea on Nov. 3, 42.9 percent of 2,700 STEM professionals surveyed said they are considering working abroad within the next three years. Among respondents in their 20s and 30s, the figure surged to 62 percent. This suggests a looming wave of young scientists and engineers leaving Korea.The most common reason was higher pay and financial incentives abroad, cited by 66.7 percent. Research infrastructure and networks followed at 61.1 percent, with career opportunities at 48.8 percent. But underlying these figures are poor working conditions and limited job stability in Korea. Respondents said they would be less likely to move abroad if employment security improved — even without higher salaries. In many companies, researchers are the first to face cuts during economic downturns, making overseas opportunities appear more rational than risky.Korea’s economic rise was built on human capital in science and technology. These professionals drove innovation and productivity, anchoring sustainable growth. Now, however, high-performing students are increasingly choosing medical schools or overseas opportunities, leaving science and engineering departments struggling to attract talent. By 2027, Korea is expected to face a shortage of more than 60,000 workers in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and nanotechnology. The country is already being labeled a “talent deficit nation” in advanced industries.Securing top talent has become a matter of national survival amid intensifying global competition. Korea may not be able to replicate China’s Thousand Talents Program, but it must at least prevent the continued outflow of domestic expertise. The most urgent step is to close the compensation gap with other countries and shift toward performance-based incentives. The government must reform its fragmented research funding system and strengthen national R&D capacity so that researchers can build stable careers at home. Rigid regulations, including the 52-hour workweek, should also be reassessed.STEM talent is one of Korea’s most critical national resources. Creating an environment where they can stay, research, and thrive is no longer optional — it is essential for the country’s future.