 Kim Ha-seong opts out of $16 million player option, enters free agency
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 13:11
Atlanta Braves shortstop Kim Ha-seong throws the ball to first base for an out against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at Truist Park in Georgia on Sept. 27. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Kim Ha-seong has opted for free agency, foregoing a guaranteed $16 million salary for the 2026 season.
 
MLB.com reported on Monday that the 30-year-old South Korean shortstop exercised an opt-out clause in his contract, ending the exclusive negotiating rights previously held by the Atlanta Braves, his current team.
 

Kim began his career in the major leagues with the San Diego Padres in 2021 and became a free agent after the 2024 season. He subsequently signed a two-year, $29 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.
 
However, after undergoing surgery for a shoulder injury, Kim included an opt-out clause for the end of the 2025 season, betting on securing a better contract.
 
Although he returned to play mid-2025, Kim struggled with injuries and performance, leading to his release by Rays in September. He then joined Atlanta, where his form improved despite modest season statistics.
 
At the conclusion of the regular season, Kim chose to exercise his opt-out clause, believing he could secure a more favorable contract on the free-agent market. This decision comes amid a lack of high-profile shortstops available this offseason.
 
MLB.com projects Kim as one of the top shortstops in the market, with potential for a multiyear deal averaging over $20 million annually. His representation in the United States is managed by prominent agent Scott Boras.

Kim Ha-seong opts out of $16 million player option, enters free agency

