Checks over championships: The Korean golfers earning big without a single tour win
Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 12:27
An Byeong-hun and Choi Hye-jin are among golf’s top earners without a single PGA or LPGA Tour win, a testament to their consistency, but also a reflection of the mounting pressure they face at the finish line.
Despite years of strong performances, both golfers continue to fall just short in decisive moments.
In June at the RBC Canadian Open, An needed one more birdie to contend for the win.
A par-5 18th offered the opportunity. He had already carded seven birdies that day and seemed poised for a final push. But a tee shot into a bunker forced a lay-up. But from just 151 yards (453 feet) out, a birdie seemed within reach. Instead, An sailed his third shot well over the green — a misfire that cost him a shot at the title.
Choi faced a similar test at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia on Sunday. A birdie putt on the 18th would have sealed her first LPGA victory, but she missed. Though she had birdied the hole in each of the first three rounds, she came up short again in the playoff.
An has earned $21.5 million since joining the PGA Tour in 2017, while Choi has taken in $6.1 million on the LPGA Tour — the highest earnings among women without a win.
The financial success highlights their consistency and talent, but the winless streaks underline a persistent struggle to close.
An has played in 228 events, finishing in the top 10 30 times. He has placed second five times, including three losses in playoffs, and come third four times.
He has also made mistakes at critical moments. At the 2024 Sony Open, An’s opponent made a 14-meter (45-foot) birdie putt in a playoff. An then missed his own 1.5-meter putt. Some analysts speculate that the burden of meeting the expectations of his Olympic medalist parents adds to the internal pressure.
An Byeong-hun's father, An Jae-hyung, is a former table tennis player who won a bronze medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. His mother, Jiao Zhimin, is also a former table tennis player who earned a silver medal at the same Olympics.
Choi, a nine-time KLPGA Tour champion, has also seen steady progress since joining the LPGA. Her 29 top 10 finishes suggest she is often in contention, but not quite able to finish.
This year, she has seen more chances than ever — and more signs of strain. At the U.S. Women’s Open in June, she bogeyed the final hole and missed a chance to close the gap.
In Malaysia, Choi began the final round of the Maybank Championship with a four-stroke lead. But she carded a 73 — 6.7 strokes above her tournament average — and fell behind. Japan’s Miyu Miyazaki, who had started the day eight shots back, overtook her for the win. Choi was the only player among the top 26 to post an over-par final round.
Golf can turn missed chances into lingering doubts. But An and Choi are not alone.
Before finally breaking through in August, England’s Tommy Fleetwood was the highest-ranked player without a win, earning more than $30 million. Earlier this year, he too missed chances to win his first PGA title at the Travelers Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship.
"Right now, I would love to just go and sulk somewhere and maybe I will do, but there’s just no point making it a negative for the future really, just take the positives and move on," Fleetwood said after the Travelers Championship on June 22.
When he finally won his first PGA title at the Tour Championship in August, Fleetwood reflected on the psychological battle.
“You have to deal with those little demons that are in the back of your mind, and doubt creeps in,” he said after the win. “You remember what you got wrong, don't want to get it wrong again, and you have to force yourself to think of the positives.”
Fleetwood’s long road to his first PGA Tour victory may offer a road map for An and Choi.
The following five tips reflect the mindset that guided Fleetwood through years of near-misses to his long-awaited PGA Tour victory.
First, trust in their skill sets must come first. Maintaining the belief that winning is a matter of time can make the difference.
Second, equally important is the mental shift from “I must win” to “I’m here to compete.”
Third, even missed chances can become assets. Each loss can build mental strength — if absorbed the right way.
Fourth, staying focused on the next shot, not the scoreboard or the stakes, can help both golfers play more freely when it matters.
Finally, being a good person comes first. Winning doesn’t matter so much. When you prioritize being sincere and kind, that identity provides a sense of stability.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SUNG HO-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
