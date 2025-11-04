 FBI fires four more agents who investigated Trump, sources say
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

FBI fires four more agents who investigated Trump, sources say

Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 09:11
U.S. flags flutter in the wind over the entrance to the J. Edgar Hoover Building, on the day that FBI Director Kash Patel announced that he was redeploying 1,500 FBI agents and shutting down the bureau’s storied headquarters, in Washington, D.C., U.S., on May 16. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. flags flutter in the wind over the entrance to the J. Edgar Hoover Building, on the day that FBI Director Kash Patel announced that he was redeploying 1,500 FBI agents and shutting down the bureau’s storied headquarters, in Washington, D.C., U.S., on May 16. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The Trump administration has fired four additional FBI agents who worked on former Special Counsel Jack Smith's team investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The move is the latest in a string of personnel actions targeting employees who worked on probes looking into U.S. President Donald Trump or his allies.
 
One of the fired agents, Jeremy Desor, has been targeted in recent days on social media after Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, a Republican, publicly released more than 1,000 pages of subpoenas from Smith's investigation, code-named "Arctic Frost," into attempts to keep Trump in power after he lost the 2020 election to his Democratic rival, Joe Biden. The subpoenas did not redact any of the names of the FBI or Justice Department employees who were involved.
 

Related Article

Another fired agent, Jamie Garman, was initially placed on administrative leave several weeks ago, shortly after Grassley released other records showing that Smith had sought limited "tolling data" from the cell phones of eight Republican senators and one House of Representatives member in the days before and after the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. 
 
The other two terminated agents were Blaire Toleman, who most recently worked in the bureau's Chicago office, and David Geist, who previously served as an assistant special agent in charge in the Washington Field office during the time of the investigation, three of the sources said. Toleman previously led an elite public corruption squad that was shut down by the bureau earlier this year.
 
Reuters could not immediately reach the four agents for comment. A spokesman for the FBI declined to comment.
 
 
'Inaccurate assertions' 
 
An FBI member patrols Beale Street as part of Memphis Safe Task Force, a multi-agency initiative, with members of the National Guard, and agents from over 13 federal agencies, in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., on Oct. 31. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

An FBI member patrols Beale Street as part of Memphis Safe Task Force, a multi-agency initiative, with members of the National Guard, and agents from over 13 federal agencies, in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., on Oct. 31. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
"The public has a right to know how the government's spending their hard-earned tax dollars, and if agents were engaged in wrongdoing they ought to be held accountable," Grassley said in a statement to Reuters. "Transparency brings accountability." Criminal investigations often include reviews of phones' tolling data, which contains basic details such as the duration and general location of calls, but does not reveal the contents of the communications.
 
Senators have since accused the FBI, without evidence, of "spying" on them, prompting Smith's lawyers to respond with a letter seeking to "correct inaccurate assertions" being made by the lawmakers whose tolling records were subpoenaed. Grassley and other Trump allies have alleged the FBI's probe improperly targeted a wide range of Republicans, though Trump was the only one who was charged federally in the 2020 election case.
 
Two other FBI agents also involved in reviewing the lawmakers' tolling data were fired in October at the same time Garman was placed on administrative leave, three sources previously confirmed to Reuters. Since January, dozens of FBI agents, prosecutors and support personnel who worked on Smith's investigation or handled cases investigating individuals involved in the January 6 attack have been fired from the Justice Department. 
 
The FBI's former Acting Director Brian Driscoll, who sought to shield agents from being targeted for working on January 6 cases, and the former head of the FBI's Washington Field Office who supervised some of those cases, sued FBI Director Kash Patel and the Justice Department after being fired earlier this year. In the lawsuit, they allege that the White House pressured the bureau to fire people involved in Trump-related cases.

Reuters
tags u.s. donald trump trump administration fbi

More in World

Which of Trump's tariffs could the U.S. Supreme Court strike down?

Powerful 6.3 earthquake hits northern Afghanistan, killing 20 and damaging historic Blue Mosque

U.S. seeks UN sanctions on ships found exporting North Korean resources to China

OpenAI and Amazon sign $38B deal for AI computing power

Starbucks to sell control of China business to Boyu Capital in $4 billion deal

Related Stories

Trump's new travel ban set to take effect as tensions escalate over immigration enforcement

Trump's pick for China envoy says It's not inconsistent to reinforce alliances amid 'fair' trade talks

Experts raise need to stress South Korea's contribution to U.S. economy to counter Trump's view on the country

Hope and skepticism surround Trump's approach to North Korea ahead of inauguration

U.S. immigration chief says Koreans detained in Georgia raid will be 'deported'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)