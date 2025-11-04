 Two men accused of plotting terror attacks at LGBTQ+ bars in the Detroit area
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Two men accused of plotting terror attacks at LGBTQ+ bars in the Detroit area

Published: 04 Nov. 2025, 09:11
A ″Welcome to Ferndale″ sign is seen in Ferndale, Michigan, on Nov. 3. [AP/YONHAP]

A ″Welcome to Ferndale″ sign is seen in Ferndale, Michigan, on Nov. 3. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Two 20-year-old men who had acquired high-powered weapons and practiced at gun ranges were scouting LGBTQ+ bars in suburban Detroit in September for a possible Halloween attack, authorities said Monday in filing terrorism-related charges.
 
Mohmed Ali, Majed Mahmoud and coconspirators were inspired by the Islamic State group's extremism, according to a 72-page criminal complaint unsealed in federal court. Investigators say a minor, identified only as Person 1, was deeply involved in the discussions.
 

Related Article

 
“Our American heroes prevented a terror attack,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X.
 
The men, described as too young to drink alcohol, had looked at LGBTQ+ bars in Ferndale for a possible attack, according to the complaint.
 
Before making arrests Friday, FBI agents had surveilled them for weeks, even using a camera on a pole outside a Dearborn house, according to the court filing. Investigators also got access to encrypted chats and other conversations and scoured social media posts.
 
The FBI said it became interested in Ali, Mahmoud and the third person while investigating another man and picking up information on a group call in July that was recorded by a confidential source.
 
Ali and Mahmoud were charged with receiving and transferring guns and ammunition for terrorism. They made brief appearances in federal court Monday and will remain in custody at least until a Nov. 10 detention hearing.
 
Defense attorneys William Swor and Amir Makled declined to comment. Makled over the weekend seemed to wave off the allegations, saying they were the result of “hysteria” and “fearmongering.”
 
Mahmoud had recently bought more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition that could be used for AR-15-style rifles, and both practiced at gun ranges, the government alleged.
 
A bicycle is parked at a rainbow-themed bike rack along Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, Michigan, on Nov. 3. [AP/YONHAP]

A bicycle is parked at a rainbow-themed bike rack along Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, Michigan, on Nov. 3. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The FBI said the men repeatedly referred to “pumpkins” in their conversations, a reference to a Halloween attack. The court filing says Person 1, the minor, regularly consulted the father of a “local Islamic extremist ideologue” about when to commit a “good deed.”
 
FBI Director Kash Patel had announced arrests Friday, but no details were released at the time while agents searched homes in Dearborn and a storage unit rented by Ali in nearby Inkster.
 
The searches turned up tactical vests and backpacks, AR-15-style rifles, ammunition, loaded handguns and GoPro cameras, the FBI said.
 
The criminal complaint doesn't specifically say why Ferndale was a target, though the man who attacked the LGBTQ+-friendly Pulse Nightclub, killing 49 people in Orlando, Florida, in 2016, had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.
 
Ferndale, which is just north of Detroit, attracts tens of thousands of people to its annual Pride parade. Former Mayor Dave Coulter, who is gay, said it was “disturbing” to hear about the alleged plot.
 
Coulter, who's now the elected Oakland County executive, said the pain of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy “is still deeply felt” in Ferndale.
 
It's the second case since May involving alleged plots in the Detroit area on behalf of the Islamic State group. The FBI said it arrested a man who had spent months planning an attack against a U.S. Army site in Warren. Ammar Said has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.

AP
tags detroit shooting terrorism lgbt

More in World

Which of Trump's tariffs could the U.S. Supreme Court strike down?

Powerful 6.3 earthquake hits northern Afghanistan, killing 20 and damaging historic Blue Mosque

U.S. seeks UN sanctions on ships found exporting North Korean resources to China

OpenAI and Amazon sign $38B deal for AI computing power

Starbucks to sell control of China business to Boyu Capital in $4 billion deal

Related Stories

Court rules in favor of late transgender soldier, Sgt. Byun Hee-soo

Foreigners of the LGBTQIA+ community in Korea find it harder to be themselves

Braves infielder Kim extends hitting streak to eight games, scores go-ahead run against Tigers

Kukje opens Korea's first Robert Mapplethorpe retrospective in Seoul, Busan

Soldier killed in firearms training accident
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)