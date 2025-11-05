한미 통상 합의… 왜 한국은 일본보다 잘했다고 생각하나
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 10:23
Inside the Korea-U.S. trade deal: Why Seoul believes it got a better deal than Tokyo
한미 통상 합의… 왜 한국은 일본보다 잘했다고 생각하나
Korea JoongAng Daily 온라인 기사
Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025
Korea reached a consensus with the United States on a trade pact on Wednesday after managing to secure a workaround to President Donald Trump’s demand for a full $350 billion up-front payment in cash in return for a lower tariff rate of 15 percent.
reach a consensus: 합의에 도달하다
workaround: 합의점, 우회방안
up-front: 선납, 일시불 지급 조건
in return for: ~의 대가로
한국은 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 요구한 3500억 달러 현금 일시불 지급 조건에 대해 우회 방안을 마련하면서 수요일(10월 29일) 미국과의 무역 협정에 합의했다. 이에 따라 한국은 당초보다 낮은 15% 관세율을 적용받게 됐다.
The investment package will consist of $200 billion in cash-based direct investment and $150 billion in shipbuilding-related funding, part of an initiative known as Make American Shipbuilding Great Again, or "MASGA."
consist of: ~로 구성되어있다
part of: ~ 의 일환으로
initiative: 구상, 주도권
이번 투자 패키지는 2000억 달러 규모의 현금 직접 투자와 1500억 달러 규모의 조선 산업 관련 자금으로 구성된다. 이는 ‘마스가(MASGA·미국 조선산업을 다시 위대하게)’로 알려진구상에 따른 것이다.
Seoul and Washington agreed to cap annual disbursements at $20 billion under the $200 billion investment plan to avoid excessive foreign exchange risks — a term Presidential Director of National Policy Kim Yong-beom says gives Korea a better deal with the United States than Japan.
cap: 제한하다
disbursement: (투자 등의) 집행
excessive: 과도한
한국과 미국은 2000억 달러 투자 계획 가운데 연간 집행 한도를 200억 달러로 제한하기로 합의했다. 이는 과도한 외환 리스크를 방지하기 위한 조치로, 김용범 대통령실 국가정책실장은 이 조건이 “한국이 미국과 맺은 협정이 일본보다 더 나은 협상 결과를 가져왔다”고 말했다.
Kim said that the written memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the agreement will soon be signed, apparently aware of the criticism that the absence of a written statement led to confusion and a delay in reaching a deal.
apparently: ~한듯한
aware of: 의식하다
absence: 부재
김 실장은 이번 합의에 대한 서면 양해각서가 곧 서명될 것이라고 밝혔다. 이는 서면 합의문이 없었던 점이 혼란과 협상 지연을 초래했다는 비판을 의식한 발언으로 보인다.
On top of the annual cap, Korea will be given flexibility in paying the investment as the cash-based portion will be carried out over an extended period, according to Kim.
flexibility: 유연성
portion: 분량, 비중
extended period: 장기간
김 실장에 따르면 연간 집행 한도 외에도 현금 투자가 장기간에 걸쳐 이행되는 만큼, 한국은 투자금을 지급하는 방식에 유연성을 부여받는다.
“Although the investment agreement is in place until January 2029, disbursements will be made gradually over time and through nonmarket-based methods, which is expected to further mitigate any potential impact on the foreign exchange market,” he said.
gradually: 점진적으로
mitigate: 줄이다
그는 “이번 투자 협정의 유효 기간은 2029년 1월이지만, 실제 집행은 점진적으로 이뤄질 예정이며 시장 매입이 아닌 다른 방식을 통해 진행돼 외환시장에 미칠 수 있는 잠재적 영향을 완화할 것으로 기대한다”고 말했다.
The forthcoming MOU will also allow Korea to evaluate business viability to minimize major losses and recover invested capital.
forthcoming: 곧 있을
evaluate: 검토하다
viability: 타당성
체결 예정인 MOU에는 사업 타당성을 검토해 대규모 손실을 최소화하고 투자금을 회수할 수 있도록 하는 조항도 포함될 예정이다.
Regarding the ratio of profit distribution from the funding, it will be set at 50:50 until the principal and interest are fully repaid, but the terms allow for adjustments if full repayment is deemed unlikely within 20 years.
distribution: 배분
be set at:~로 설정되다
adjustment: 조정
수익 배분 비율은 원금과 이자가 모두 상환될 때까지 50대 50으로 설정되며, 20년 내 완전한 상환이 어려울 것으로 판단될 경우 조정할 수 있는 조항이 마련됐다.
For the $150 billion in MASGA funding, the investment could take the form of loans, including long-term financing for shipbuilding and loan guarantees.
take the form of: ~한 형태를 취하다
loan guarantee: 대출 보증
MASGA 자금 1500억 달러는 조선산업 장기 금융이나 대출 보증 형태로 투자될 수 있다.
The two sides will also establish a new council under the National Security Councils of both countries to determine the funding, helmed by Korea's industry minister, Kim Jung-kwan, and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
establish: 설립하다
determine: 결정하다
helmed by: ~이/가 주도하는
양국은 자금 집행을 결정하기 위해 양측 국가안전보장회의(NSC) 산하에 새로운 협의체를 신설할 예정이며, 한국 측은 김정관 산업부 장관, 미국 측은 하워드 러트닉 상무장관이 주도한다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)