 Korea's foreign reserves rise to nearly 3-yr high in October
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 08:57
U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on May 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Korea's foreign reserves rose for the fifth consecutive month in October to the highest amount in 33 months, the central bank said Wednesday.
 
The country's foreign reserves stood at $428.82 billion as of the end of October, up $6.8 billion from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

It marked the highest since January 2023, when the figure stood at $429.97 billion.
 
The increase was largely attributable to a rise in investment returns and the new issuance of foreign currency-denominated FX stabilization bonds, the BOK said.
 
Foreign securities, such as U.S. Treasurys, declined $460 million to $377.96 billion as of the end of October, accounting for 88.1 percent of total foreign reserves.
 
The value of foreign currency deposits, however, rose by $7.4 billion to $25.94 billion, while special drawing rights (SDRs) stood at $15.71 billion.
 
Gold bullion holdings remained unchanged at $4.79 billion.
 
The country's International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve positions shed $80 million from a month earlier to $4.41 billion at the end of October, the data showed.
 
Korea ranked as the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign reserves at the end of September.
 
China topped the list, followed by Japan, Switzerland, Russia and India, according to the BOK.

Yonhap
tags korea foreign reserves dollar bank

