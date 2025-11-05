Sidecar triggered on Kospi as index drops by more than 5%
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 10:40
A sidecar was triggered on the Kospi on Wednesday morning as the index plunged, marking the first activation of the mechanism in seven months.
According to the Korea Exchange, program sell orders were temporarily suspended for five minutes at 9:46 a.m. after sharp fluctuations in the Kospi 200 futures index.
At the time of activation, the Kospi 200 futures index had dropped 30.35 points, or 5.20 percent, to 552.80 from the previous session’s close.
A sidecar is triggered when the Kospi 200 futures index rises or falls by 5 percent or more for at least one minute.
