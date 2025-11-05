Glow on the inside and out: Olive Young taps into ‘K-Wellness’ trend
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 09:49
As interest in the wellness lifestyle increases among Korea’s millennials and Generation Z, the demand for products following the trend has soared as well.
Wellness revolves around the concept of well-being, which refers to the healthy state of the body and mind. It emphasizes proactive actions to better one’s physical and mental health. The recent “slow-aging” trend in Korea’s cosmetics and food markets is also considered part of the wellness movement.
A representative product category of the trend is inner beauty, which focuses on antioxidants. According to searches on Olive Young’s online shopping website from January to September this year, the search volume for lemon juice skyrocketed by 2,479 percent compared to the same period last year.
The search volume for olive oil, often regarded as a superfood, surged by 709 percent. Lemon juice and olive oil have gained attention after being introduced as part of domestic and international celebrities’ daily wellness routines. In fact, sales of cold-pressed juice products at Olive Young in September this year jumped 389 percent compared to the same period last year.
In line with this trend, Olive Young has been actively expanding its lineup of related products. As of September this year, sales of cold-pressed juice products increased 150 percent compared to the same period last year. Convenient, single-serving packages, such as shots or pouches, have become popular. Among the bestsellers are LATIB’s Olive Lemon Shot, BB LAB’s Pure Organic Lemon Juice 100% and Whole Berry’s NFC Organic Lemon 100%.
From a wellness perspective, interest in sleep quality has also been growing. The search volume for sleep-related products at Olive Young has increased by more than 70 percent on year. In response to rising consumer demand, Olive Young now offers five times more melatonin-related products, including those that contain collagen, as well as convenient jelly and shot types.
In the supplements category, the search volume for vitamin B products has increased by about 50 percent, while those for magnesium and vitamin D have each surged by more than 70 percent. Related keywords such as “jelly,” “chewable” and “liquid” highlight Olive Young’s main customer needs.
An Olive Young official said, “Olive Young is continuously discovering new brands and products to provide an all-inclusive wellness curation that encompasses not only beauty through cosmetics, but also fitness areas, such as inner beauty and protein.”
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
