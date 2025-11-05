Coupang Q3 net jumps 51 percent on product commerce, new businesses

U.S.-listed e-commerce giant Coupang said Wednesday its third-quarter net profit jumped 51 percent from a year earlier, driven by robust performances in its product commerce and new business segments.In the three months that ended on Sept. 30, net profit rose to 131.6 billion won ($95 million) from 86.9 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a press release.Operating profit also surged 51.5 percent to 224.5 billion won from 148.1 billion over the cited period, while sales climbed 20 percent to 12.84 trillion won from 10.69 trillion won.Strong results in the company's mainstay product commerce division, including Coupang's signature Rocket Delivery service, as well as growth in new businesses, such as luxury fashion platform Farfetch Holdings, operations in Taiwan and food delivery service Coupang Eats, contributed to the solid quarterly performance, the company said.Sales in new growth businesses jumped 31 percent year-on-year to 1.78 trillion won in the quarter.Coupang acquired British luxury retailer Farfetch in January 2024, a move that positioned the company as a key player in the $400 billion global personal luxury goods market.Yonhap