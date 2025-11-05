Hyundai, Kia successfully completes pilot operation of AI-powered mobility service Shucle
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 16:51
Hyundai Motor and Kia successfully completed the first overseas pilot operation of Shucle, their demand-responsive transport (DRT) service in Hungary, the companies said on Wednesday.
The pilot program ran for 11 weeks from Aug. 18 to Oct. 31 in Gyongyos, a small city in northern Hungary with a population under 40,000. The area has long struggled with inefficient public transportation, operating 12 fixed routes with only five buses.
Introduced to address those transportation challenges, Shucle is an AI-powered mobility service that generates routes in real time according to passenger requests rather than fixed schedules. By analyzing ride demand to design optimal routes and dispatch vehicles efficiently, the service reduces unnecessary trips and contributes to the development of an environmentally friendly mobility system.
During the trial period, Hyundai Motor and Kia operated two Shucle vehicles, which were used by 2,950 residents in 3,138 ride requests. The service reduced the average waiting time from 60 minutes to just six — a decrease of more than 90 percent.
“Without a car or driving license, it used to be difficult to get from one place to another, but thanks to Shucle, we can now move freely around town,” residents responded positively.
The project was conducted under the Economic Innovation Partnership Program (EIPP), jointly led by Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Korea Development Institute. The EIPP supports economic cooperation by providing policy and technical consultation to partner countries.
“This pilot project proved both the operational efficiency and user satisfaction of Shucle,” said Kim Soo-young, the vice president of Hyundai Motor Company's Mobility Business Group. “We plan to accelerate our global expansion through strengthened local partnerships.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)