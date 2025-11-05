 Korean Netflix users spend nearly 7 hours on platform in October: Data
Korean Netflix users spend nearly 7 hours on platform in October: Data

Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 16:54
Netflix logo [AP/YONHAP]

Global streaming giant Netflix maintained its dominance in Korea, with local users spending more time on the platform than on any of its rivals, data showed Wednesday.
 
The average viewing time per Korean user on Netflix stood at 6 hours and 47 minutes in October, according to data compiled by industry tracker Wiseapp.
 

Tving, a streaming service operated by content giant CJ ENM, recorded 4 hours and 45 minutes, followed by Wavve with 4 hours and 16 minutes, and Coupang Play with 2 hours and 32 minutes.
 
Netflix also topped the list of monthly active users, reaching 14.44 million in October, beating Coupang Play with 8.31 million, Tving with 5.76 million and Wavve with 2.27 million.

Yonhap
