Lotte Group employees clean up the coast in Busan

Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 17:00
Around 60 employees from 21 Lotte Group affiliates based in Busan, including Lotte Hotel, Lotte Giants and Lotte Department Store, take part in a beach cleanup activity at Haeundae Beach in Busan on Nov. 5.
 
tags Korea Lotte plogging Haeundae

