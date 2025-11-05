Lotte Group employees clean up the coast in Busan
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 17:00
Around 60 employees from 21 Lotte Group affiliates based in Busan, including Lotte Hotel, Lotte Giants, and Lotte Department Store, take part in a beach cleanup activity at Haeundae Beach in Busan on Nov. 5. [YONHAP]
