Naver Q3 net income rises 38.6% to 734.7 billion won

Naver, Korea's largest online portal operator, on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 734.7 billion won ($510.2 million), up 38.6 percent from a year earlier.The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July to September period rose 8.6 percent year-on-year to 570.6 billion won. Sales increased 15.6 percent to 3.13 trillion won.The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 500 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.Yonhap