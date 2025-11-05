 Naver Q3 net income rises 38.6% to 734.7 billion won
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Naver Q3 net income rises 38.6% to 734.7 billion won

Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 08:57
The Naver logo is seen on the tech firm's headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 7. [YONHAP]

The Naver logo is seen on the tech firm's headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 7. [YONHAP]

 
Naver, Korea's largest online portal operator, on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 734.7 billion won ($510.2 million), up 38.6 percent from a year earlier.
 
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July to September period rose 8.6 percent year-on-year to 570.6 billion won. Sales increased 15.6 percent to 3.13 trillion won.
 

Related Article

 
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 500 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

Yonhap
tags naver profit

More in Industry

Naver Q3 net income rises 38.6% to 734.7 billion won

Coupang Q3 net jumps 51 percent on product commerce, new businesses

Miniature cosmetics gain popularity among K-beauty consumers amid rising inflation, demand shifts

Eat like a billionaire: Kkanbu releases set replicating Nvidia CEO's dinner order

KCTU proposal to ban light-night deliveries sparks backlash from drivers, e-commerce platforms

Related Stories

Banks enjoy record net profit in Q1 as interest rates soar

Naver results fall far short of expectations in second quarter

Hyundai Motor reaps record $3.3 billion profit in Q2

Coupang Q3 net jumps 51 percent on product commerce, new businesses

Kepco shifts to a profit in 2nd quarter
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)