 Naver invests $13M in Japanese content platform Note
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 17:51
The picture shows the Naver headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 5. [YONHAP]

Naver, Korea's largest internet portal operator, said Wednesday it has invested 2 billion yen ($13 million) in the Japanese content platform Note as part of its broader strategy to strengthen AI competitiveness.
 
With the investment, Naver secured a 7.9 percent stake in the Japanese company, becoming its second-largest shareholder, according to the company.
 

Note, which allows creators to publish and share text, images and videos, has more than 10 million members.
 
Naver said the two companies plan to combine Note's content ecosystem with Naver's service expertise and technological capabilities, and expand collaboration in various areas to enhance their platforms and AI technologies.
 
"Note is a partner that can grow alongside Naver in the AI era, where the value of content becomes increasingly important," Choi Soo-yeon, CEO of Naver, said.
 
"Based on the synergy between our platforms and content, we will advance technological sophistication, discover new services and enhance our global competitiveness," she added.

Yonhap
