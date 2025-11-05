Apple to roll out real-time Korean translation on iPhones and AirPods
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 15:54
Apple users will soon be able to break down language barriers on the fly — in Korean. The tech giant announced Tuesday it is rolling out real-time translation between Korean, Chinese and Japanese on iPhones and AirPods, expanding its multilingual capabilities.
The real-time translation will be available on major iPhone apps and with compatible AirPods models.
The feature will be supported on the AirPods Pro second and third generations, as well as the fourth generation AirPods model that offers active noise cancellation. It will be integrated into core apps such as Messages, Phone and FaceTime.
In the Messages app, replies typed by the user will be automatically translated and sent in the recipient's language. In the Phone app, users will be able to hear translations of the conversation in real time and view translated captions on the screen.
Apple emphasized that all real-time translation would be processed on-device, meaning private conversations would not be transmitted to external servers, ensuring the protection of users' personal information and conversation privacy.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)