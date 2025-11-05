 Bitcoin falls below $100,000 for the first time since June
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Bitcoin falls below $100,000 for the first time since June

Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 12:06
Representation of Bitcoin coin cryptocurrency is seen in this illustration taken Sept. 10, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Representation of Bitcoin coin cryptocurrency is seen in this illustration taken Sept. 10, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell below $100,000 for the first time since June.
 
According to U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase, Bitcoin was trading at $99,306 as of 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, down about 7 percent from 24 hours earlier. The figure is about 21 percent lower than its all-time high of $126,210.50 recorded on Oct. 6.
 

Related Article

 
It is the first time Bitcoin has dipped below the $100,000 mark since June 22, when tensions in the Middle East spiked following a U.S. strike on an Iranian nuclear facility.
 
CNBC attributed the drop to growing concerns over the AI-driven stock rally, noting that crypto investors are increasingly steering away from risk assets. Since many crypto investors also invest in AI-related tech stocks, cryptocurrencies and the Nasdaq often show similar price movements, the outlet said.
 
Bloomberg also drew a comparison between Bitcoin’s recent slide and the pullback in high-flying tech stocks, noting that Bitcoin is often seen as a gauge of speculative momentum and therefore once again falling in step with the stock market.
 
“Bitcoin and the broader crypto market is exhausted,” Haonan Li, founder of Ethereum-based stablecoin platform Codex, told CNBC. “Even with stablecoin growth, rising [real-world asset] volumes, and Bitcoin increasingly behaving like an institutional store of value — the market doesn’t care. Bad news is very bad for crypto right now […] and good news barely moves the needle.”
 
Ed Engel, an analyst at Compass Point, also noted that, "While selling from long-term holders is a common feature in bull markets, retail spot buyers have been less engaged than prior cycles [...] While we see support for BTC above $95k, we also don’t see many near-term catalysts."
 
Meanwhile, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, dropped even further — plunging 12 percent over the past 24 hours to around $3,100 per coin.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags bitcoin crypto cryptocurrency

More in Tech

Bitcoin falls below $100,000 for the first time since June

Trump’s Blackwell sales threat cloud Nvidia's GPU push in Korea

KT subscribers can get SIM cards replaced for free; CEO Kim will exit next March

Samsung to appeal $191 million jury verdict in U.S. OLED patent dispute

Pay, conditions causing two-thirds of young Korean professionals to look overseas: BOK

Related Stories

In crypto trading, banks are winning regardless of the price

Crypto firmly in bear territory and investors hiding

Bitcoin bummer hammers stocks, buyer's remorse ensues

Booming Bitcoin

Korea's financial watchdog expresses concern over crypto lending and margin trading services
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)