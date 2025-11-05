 Korea to invest over 900 billion won to develop 'game-changers' in medical device sector
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Korea to invest over 900 billion won to develop 'game-changers' in medical device sector

Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 16:54
A demonstration of a robotic rehabilitation device takes place at an international medical device convention in southern Seoul, in this file photo taken Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

A demonstration of a robotic rehabilitation device takes place at an international medical device convention in southern Seoul, in this file photo taken Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

 
Korea will invest over 900 billion won ($622.1 million) over the next seven years to develop "game-changing" medical devices, the industry ministry said Wednesday.
 
From next year to 2030, the government will mobilize 941 billion won in support funds for hospitals, research centers and related companies to develop new medical devices, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said.
 

Related Article

 
Investments will focus on six areas, including medical robots, dental implants and next-generation molecular diagnosis technologies.
 
The government also aims to localize 13 pieces of critical medical equipment, for which the country currently relies heavily on imports, as part of efforts to enhance its medical security.
 
"This is a pan-government collaboration project to support the development of high-tech medical devices, the country's growth engine," the industry ministry said in a press release. "For the successful implementation of the project, we will continue to closely communicate with the research community."
 
The project is a follow-up to an earlier one that ran from 2020 to 2025.
 
The previous project resulted in a total of 433 domestic and international regulatory approvals, cumulative sales of 185.2 billion won and 445 patent registrations in the medical device sector.

Yonhap
tags medical device investment

More in Tech

Korea to invest over 900 billion won to develop 'game-changers' in medical device sector

Hyundai, Kia successfully completes pilot operation of AI-powered mobility service Shucle

Apple to roll out real-time Korean translation on iPhones and AirPods

Korea Power Exchange's bid cancellation exacerbates concerns about clean hydrogen power market

Bitcoin falls below $100,000 for the first time since June

Related Stories

LG to work with K-startups for on-device AI laptops next year

MediThinQ to launch medical AR device in Japan

Nanox makes Nasdaq IPO

Samsung company-wide meetings plan for tough Q2

CHA medical group signs MOU with IGIS Asia Investment Management
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)