Salted, please
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 17:33
A humanoid robot made by Neuromeka serves popcorn to visitors at the 2025 RoboWorld held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 5. The trade show displays next-generation technologies and solutions including humanoid, AI, and autonomous logistics robots with humanoids taking the spotlight. [YONHAP]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
