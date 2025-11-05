 Salted, please
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Salted, please

Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 17:33
A humanoid robot made by Neuromeka serves popcorn to visitors at the 2025 RoboWorld held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 5. The trade show displays next-generation technologies and solutions including humanoid, AI, and autonomous logistics robots with humanoids taking the spotlight. [YONHAP]

A humanoid robot made by Neuromeka serves popcorn to visitors at the 2025 RoboWorld held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 5. The trade show displays next-generation technologies and solutions including humanoid, AI, and autonomous logistics robots with humanoids taking the spotlight. [YONHAP]

A humanoid robot made by Neuromeka serves popcorn to visitors at the 2025 RoboWorld held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 5. The trade show displays next-generation technologies and solutions, including humanoid, AI and autonomous logistics robots, with humanoids taking the spotlight. 
tags Roboworld popcorn robot

More in Tech

Inside Jensen Huang’s Yongsan hustle: How Korea’s 'PC bang' boom powered Nvidia’s beginning

Salted, please

Korea to invest over 900 billion won to develop 'game-changers' in medical device sector

Hyundai, Kia successfully complete pilot of AI-powered mobility service Shucle

Apple to roll out real-time Korean translation on iPhones and AirPods

Related Stories

Robot screening

LG has a robot that disinfects with ultraviolet light

Hanwha Robotics displays robotic sommelier

Robot chicken is not a dance, it's a big business strategy

Robotic assistance

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)