 APEC gathering opens door for expansion of Korean food exports: agriculture minister
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Food & Travel

print dictionary print

APEC gathering opens door for expansion of Korean food exports: agriculture minister

Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 18:30
Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung speaks to reporters at the government complex in Sejong on Nov. 5. [YONHAP]

Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung speaks to reporters at the government complex in Sejong on Nov. 5. [YONHAP]

 
Last week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering in Korea served as an opportunity to further boost the country's exports of various agro-livestock products, such as beef and pork, in line with the growing popularity of Korean cuisine across the globe, the agriculture minister said Wednesday.
 
Over the weekend, Seoul completed sanitary negotiations to export beef and pork from cattle and pigs raised on Jeju Island to Singapore.
 

Related Article

Singapore has become Korea's sixth official overseas market for hanwoo (Korean beef).
 
Korea also concluded its 17-year-long quarantine negotiations with China to export persimmons to the country during a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held Saturday on the sidelines of the APEC leaders' summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.
 
"The latest agreements mark an important milestone for expanding the global reach of Korean food products," Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung said in a regular press conference held at the government complex in the administrative city of Sejong.
 
"Through continued quarantine negotiations, we will actively support Korean agricultural and livestock products in entering new global markets," she added.
 
Song said the government will start issuing a document on the export status and related regulations of different countries to help devise a strategy for expanding its agricultural exports.
 
Earlier this year, Seoul announced an annual target of $14 billion in food exports for 2025.
 
In the first nine months of this year, the country's exports of food products hit an all-time high of $8.5 billion, jumping 8.9 percent from a year earlier.
 
Meanwhile, regarding the recent tariff agreement with the United States, the minister reaffirmed that the deal does not include further opening of Korea's agro-livestock market.

Yonhap
tags APEC summit Food livestock products

More in Food & Travel

APEC gathering opens door for expansion of Korean food exports: agriculture minister

Korea imposes travel ban on Mali over terrorist activities

Seasonal tourism accommodation vouchers back through Dec. 7

Korea issues special travel advisory for most parts of Tanzania

Yeongnam Alps become hiking destination as certified trail finishers top 30,000

Related Stories

Keep rolling!

Agricultural products included on Trump tariff talk agenda, says Korea's presidential office

SK's Chey to chair APEC CEO Summit in Korea next year

APEC by the numbers: Three-fifths of the world's people and two-thirds of its GDP

Diplomacy in action at the APEC summit — in pictures
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)