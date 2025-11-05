 Netflix to open pop-up store for 'KPop Demon Hunters' in Seoul, other Asian cities
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 12:41
The poster for ″KPop Demon Hunters″ pop-up store [BEMYFRIENDS]

Netflix will hold a pop-up store for its 2025 hit animation film "KPop Demon Hunters" in Seoul, Singapore, Bangkok, Taipei and Tokyo.
 
The Seoul event, which takes place first before any other locations, runs from Dec. 4 to 28 in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul. A membership day for the members of the "KPop Demon Hunters" fan community platform on b.stage will be held on from Dec. 4 through 7, giving earlier access to the store.
 

The pop-up will carry official merchandise developed by Netflix and hold other events to help fans engage closer with the characters from the film. Reservations can be made through the b.stage platform starting Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. for membership holders and Nov. 20, 11 a.m. for general buyers.
 
The pop-up will then be held in Singapore from Dec. 22 to Jan. 11, followed by Bangkok from Dec. 24 to Jan. 15, Tokyo from Dec. 26 to Jan. 11 and Taipei from Jan. 3 to 18. Details can be found at the "KPop Demon Hunters" b.stage page.
 
"KPop Demon Hunters" is one of the hottest films to be released in 2025. The Netflix original became the most-watched film on the platform and became the first-ever work to surpass 300 million views on Netflix. Its soundtrack "Golden" also continues a winning streak on major music charts around the world.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
