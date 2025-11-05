Opposition boycotts president’s budget speech, declares 'war' (KOR)

President Lee Jae Myung delivered his first budget speech at the National Assembly on Nov. 4, but lawmakers from the People Power Party (PPP) refused to attend. Instead of entering the main chamber, PPP lawmakers stood in the Rotunda Hall wearing black mourning clothes and masks. They protested the special counsel’s request for an arrest warrant for Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, calling it political retaliation and an attack on the opposition.It was only the second time in constitutional history that the largest opposition party boycotted a presidential budget address. The first was in October 2022, when the Democratic Party (DP) refused to attend then-President Yoon Suk Yeol’s speech over investigations into Lee, then party leader.That both parties have taken turns pulling the same stunt within three years underscores a troubling cycle in politics. The government has proposed a record 728 trillion won budget. Now is the time for lawmakers to scrutinize spending, not abandon their duties. Whatever the justification, walking out on the presentation of the nation’s fiscal blueprint raises questions about parliamentary responsibility.More alarming were the comments from PPP leadership. Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok declared, “This is war. This must be his last budget speech,” adding that once the election law trial ends, “Lee will no longer be president but simply Lee Jae Myung.” During a protest with placards, some PPP lawmakers shouted “Here comes the criminal” and “Get out,” refusing to listen as the president urged bipartisan cooperation to prepare for the AI era.The PPP’s sense of crisis is not unfounded. DP leader Rep. Jung Cheong-rae has repeatedly raised the possibility of dissolving the PPP as an unconstitutional party, and some conservatives suspect the investigation into Choo is the first step. But branding a lawful investigation as political persecution goes too far. Choo himself has said he will give up parliamentary immunity and face legal judgment. Rather than escalating political conflict for hard-line supporters, PPP lawmakers should help uncover the truth of the Dec. 3 martial law allegations and distance themselves from any association with past authoritarianism. They should recall what they once said to the Democratic Party: “The investigation of your leader is a matter for the individual, not the party.”For both ruling and opposition blocs, the priority must now be budget deliberations over the next month. The proposed budget is 8.1 percent higher than this year’s, forming the largest deficit despite not being a national emergency. Debt will exceed 1,300 trillion won, with 110 trillion won in deficit bonds and 34 trillion won spent on interest payments. Markets are already uneasy over fiscal pressures from tariff negotiations with the United States, regional currency programs and cash-heavy spending. Whether this budget becomes a catalyst for economic renewal or debt-driven stagnation depends on lawmakers. Politics should not take center stage.이재명 대통령의 첫 예산안 시정연설에 국민의힘이 불참했다. 국민의힘 의원들은 어제(4일) 국회 본회의장에 들어가지 않고 로텐더홀에서 검은 상복과 마스크 차림으로 이 대통령을 맞았다. 추경호 의원에 대한 특검팀의 구속영장 청구가 야당 탄압이자 정치 보복이라는 이유에서다. 국민은 헌정 사상 두 번째로 대통령 시정연설을 보이콧하는 제1 야당을 목도했다. 앞서 2022년 10월 25일 더불어민주당이 이재명 당시 대표에 대한 수사를 이유로 윤석열 전 대통령의 예산안 시정연설을 거부했다.여야만 바꿔 3년 만에 반복되는 정치 흑역사가 개탄스럽다. 더구나 사상 최대인 728조원의 예산이 허투루 쓰이지 않게 매의 눈으로 정부를 감시해야 할 때 아닌가. 이유를 불문하고 새 정부가 재정 청사진을 그리는 자리를 비운 야당은 직무유기 비판에서 자유로울 수 없다.더 우려스러운 건 국민의힘의 발언 수위다. 장동혁 국민의힘 대표는 “이제 전쟁이다. 이번이 마지막 시정연설이 돼야 한다”며 “공직선거법 위반 사건 재판 한 번만 하면 이재명은 대통령이 아니라 그냥 이재명으로 돌아갈 것”이라고 했다. 피켓 시위를 하던 국민의힘 의원들 사이에선 “범죄자 왔다” “꺼져라”는 원색적인 말도 나왔다. AI 시대를 여는 예산을 설명하며 초당적인 협력을 당부한 대통령의 목소리엔 귀를 닫았다.국민의힘의 위기감도 이해하지 못할 바는 아니다. 정청래 민주당 대표가 위헌 정당 해산 엄포를 한두 번 놓은 게 아니니, 추 의원 수사를 전초전으로 의심할 수 있다. 그렇다고 특검팀의 수사를 야당 탄압으로 모는 건 과도하다. 추 의원도 “불체포 특권을 포기하고 당당히 임하겠다”고 했으니 법원 판단을 기다리는 게 순리다. 극성 지지층 입맛에 맞춰 정쟁을 만드는 것보다 먼저 할 일은 12·3 비상계엄의 진실 규명에 협조하고 계엄과의 결별을 통해 당 정체성을 되찾는 것이다. 3년 전 민주당을 향해 “이 대표에 대한 수사는 개인의 문제이지 민주당의 문제가 아니다”고 한 일갈을 되새기길 바란다.여야 모두에 가장 중요한 건 앞으로 한 달여의 예산안 심사다. 올해보다 8.1% 증가한 수퍼예산은 국가적 위급 상황이 아닌데도 역대 최대 규모의 적자예산을 편성했다는 점에서 논란의 소지가 있다. 110조원의 적자 국채가 발행되고 국가채무는 1300조원을 넘어선다. 이자를 갚는 데만 34조원이 들어갈 정도로 나랏빚 부담이 커지면 당장은 몰라도 두고두고 재정에 부담이 될 것이다. 미국과의 관세 협상에 따른 대미 투자 부담, 지역화폐 발행 등 소모성 현금 지출에 대한 시장의 염려가 적지 않다. 미래 한국 경제에 선순환의 마중물이 될 수도, 악순환의 빚 폭탄이 될 수도 있는 예산 심사의 순간에 정치 셈법이 설 자리는 없다.