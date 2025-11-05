Disney+ to release 'Are You Sure?!' season two on Dec. 3
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 11:36
- YOON SO-YEON
Disney+ will release the second season of BTS singers Jungkook and Jimin's entertainment show "Are You Sure?!" (2024) starting Dec. 3.
Teaser images for the new season were released on Wednesday morning, showing the two K-pop stars traveling around Switzerland and Vietnam.
The series will feature the duo's 12-day, low-budget journey around the two countries. The two traveled to the destinations after finishing their military duties earlier this year, just with an old guidebook and their friendship, according to their agency BigHit Music. The new season will add a fun twist to their journey by making the singers travel as lightly as possible, pushing them to make money in between their stops to pay for the expenses.
"The candid and real-life reactions by Jimin and Jungkook unveil the charms of their personalities in unexpected situations," the agency said in a press release.
The first season was released in September last year. It became one of the most popular original series on Disney+.
Two new episodes of season two will be released every Wednesday starting on Dec. 3.
